Google Shopping · 25 mins ago
Dell G7 Coffee Lake i5 2.4GHz Quad 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB GPU
$837 $930
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • Apply coupon code "19BF10" to get this deal.
  • Sold by ANTOnline via Google Shopping.
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-9300H 2.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 IPS display
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
  • 8GB memory, 1TB storage + 125GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: G7790-5695GRY-PUS
  • Code "19BF10"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
