New
Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Dell G7 9th-Gen i7 6-Core 17" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,480 w/ $296 Rakuten points $1,530
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell G7 7790 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,479.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $295.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $345 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 29. Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 256GB M2 SSD & 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: gnvcn7cr5002s
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/30/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
Core i7 Gaming 17 inch 17.3 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register