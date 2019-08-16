New
Dell G7 15 7590 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$1,200 w/ $300 Rakuten Points $1,350
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell G7 15 7590 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,199.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $299.75 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB M.2 SSD with 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
