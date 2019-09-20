Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $138. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Express
That's the best deal we could find by $140. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $481 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's a savings of up to $220 off list with prices between $229 and $239. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
On top of the Rakuten points you'll earn, many items are discounted via coupon codes – you can get an extra 15% off home and garden items via "HOME15", for example. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Vuarnet Extreme Men's 5003 Athletic Wrap Sunglasses in Matte Black/Blue or Matte Brown/Orange for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $519 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
It's $450 off list and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $13. Buy Now at Walmart
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
