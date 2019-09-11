New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Dell G5 15 5590 Coffee Lake i5 2.4GHz Quad Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1650 4GB GPU
$749 $949
free shipping

That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • available in Alpine White or Deep Space Black
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: G5590-5933WHT-PUS
