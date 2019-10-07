New
Dell G5 15 5590 Coffee Lake i5 2.4GHz Quad Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1650 4GB GPU
$736 w/ $44 in Rakuten Credit $920
free shipping

After factoring the credit, that's $57 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find today by $158. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply coupon code "DELL20" to yield this price.
  • You'll receive $44.10 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • It's sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: G5590-5933WHT-PUS
