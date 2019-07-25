New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Dell G3 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 6-Core 16" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$789 $845
free shipping

Walmart offers the Dell G3 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Alpine White or Black for $789 with free shipping. That's $81 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $56 today. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Dell
Core i7 Gaming 15.6 inch 16 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register