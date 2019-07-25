- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Dell G3 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Alpine White or Black for $789 with free shipping. That's $81 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $56 today. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $764.39. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $715.39. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $255 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $1,309.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS13" drops that to $734.99. With free shipping, that's $575 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa gift card for $489.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $90 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $180, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business takes 35% off select laptops via coupon code "SAVE35". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5676 AMD Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming Desktop PC for $685.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $636.99. With free shipping, that's $63 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen for this build. (It's a low now by $63.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,099. Coupon code "BBPCLT6" cuts it to $689. With free shipping, that's $90 under last week's mention, $881 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell 18,000mAh Power Companion Portable Battery Pack bundled for $94.99 with free shipping. That's $45 off list and the best outright price we've seen.
Note: It doesn't come with a power adapter. Buy Now
