Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor

15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD

8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB video card

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Ending today, Office Depot and OfficeMax via Rakuten offers the Dell G3 15 3579 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $699.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to. With, that's $259 off and the best price we could find. Features include:Note: This coupon can only be used once per account. (You'll need to be logged in for it to work.)