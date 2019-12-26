Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell G3 15 Core i5 Quad 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$500 $800
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by around $90. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: G3579-5467BLK-PUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Dell
Core i5 Gaming 15.6 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register