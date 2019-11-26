Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Dell G3 15 Coffee Lake i5 8-Core 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$680 $1,000
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $162. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake i5-9400H 2.6GHz 8-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 narrow border LED display
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • 8GB memory, 512GB NVMe SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: I3590-5988BLK-PUS
