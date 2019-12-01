Open Offer in New Tab
New
Dell G3 15 8th Gen Core i5 2.30GHz 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Use coupon code "19TXG13" to get this price.
  • Sold by ANTOnline via Google Shopping.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 8th Gen 8300H 2.3GHz processor
  • 8 GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 display
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB GDDR5 video card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: G3579-5467BLK-PUS
  • Code "19TXG13"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Google Shopping Dell
Core i5 Gaming 15.6 inch Popularity: 3/5
