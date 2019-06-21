New
Today only, ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Dell G3 15 3579 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $657.90. Plus, you'll bag $131.40 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $13 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $198.) Buy Now
- You must be signed in to get the points.
- Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G3579-5958BLK
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro 13 5370 Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$779 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $791 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 530 w/ 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 13" 4K Touch Laptop
$1,598 w/ $559 in Rakuten points $2,079
free shipping
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $1,597.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $558.95 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use that credit, that's the best price we could find by $667. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 720p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$460 $541
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90" drops that to $459.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $81 today, although it was $60 less in April. Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell Precision 16" 4K 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 4GB GPU
$2,419 $1,625
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 4.4-lb. Dell Precision 5530 Intel Kaby Lake G 3.1GHz 15.6" 4K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $2,419 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $108. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8706G 3.1GHz Kaby Lake G quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB M.2 SSD
- Radeon Pro WX Vega M GL 4GB graphics
- 6-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
eBay · 3 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Walmart · 1 day ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$269 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121, although we saw it for $10 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price dropped to $269. Buy Now
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA-WB91
New
HP · 1 hr ago
HP 15t Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,260
free shipping
HP offers its 3.91-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $780 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5JR88AV_1
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Router 3-Pack
$259 w/ $57 in Rakuten points $300
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router 3-Pack for the in-cart price of $259. Plus, you'll earn $56.98 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $17 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $53.) Buy Now
- covers up to 4,500 sq. ft.
- 4GB flash storage (per router)
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- WPA2-PSK encryption
- Model: GA00158-US
Ends Today
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $300 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 3GB GPU
$699 w/ $154 in Rakuten points $800
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699. Plus, you'll receive $153.78 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $155 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $144, although most retailers charge at least $850.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics card
- Polar Blue LED lighting
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I5680-5382BLU-PU
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake i5 2.5GHz 16" 1080p Laptop
$539 $990
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $539 with free shipping. That's $451 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
