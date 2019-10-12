New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell G-Series 7790 Coffee Lake i7 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2070 8GB GPU
$1,430 w/ $86 in Rakuten points $2,029
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the points, that's $685 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Use code "DELL20" to get this deal.
  • You'll get $85.74 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • 9th Gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DELL20"
  • Expires 10/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
Core i7 Gaming 17.3 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register