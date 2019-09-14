New
Rakuten · 14 mins ago
Dell G 15 5590 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,054 w/ $264 Rakuten points
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $247 less than you'd pay from Dell direct. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $263.50 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB NVMe SSD & 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: gn5590dmqusw
Details
Comments
  • Code "MORZ-REQB-QHOY-8HMF"
  • Expires 9/14/2019
