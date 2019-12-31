Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell Coffee Lake i7 17" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$699 $1,099
free shipping

That's $400 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Kaby Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB video card
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Dell
Core i7 17 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register