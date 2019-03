Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor

15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display

16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 SSD

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU

WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 4.2

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Dell via Rakuten, offers its 4-lb. Dell XPS 15 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,329.99. Coupon code "DELL190" drops it towith. That's $260 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $519.) Features include: