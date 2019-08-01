New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 Quad 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD, 6GB GPU
$835 w/ $125 Rakuten Points $849
free shipping

Today only, ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the 4-lb. Dell XPS Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $835.38. Plus, members bag $125.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $220 under our mention from two weeks ago, the best price we've seen, and a low by $140 today. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: G5587-5542BLK-PUS
