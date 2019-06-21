New
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 3GB GPU
$699 w/ $154 in Rakuten points $800
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699. Plus, you'll receive $153.78 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $155 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $144, although most retailers charge at least $850.) Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics card
  • Polar Blue LED lighting
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: I5680-5382BLU-PU
