Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699. Plus, you'll receive $153.78 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $155 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $144, although most retailers charge at least $850.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics card
- Polar Blue LED lighting
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I5680-5382BLU-PU
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $300 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC
$499 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.7GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $96.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7130U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i3477-3869BLK
HP · 21 hrs ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaCentre 730s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 24" 1080p Touchscreen AIO Desktop PC
$765 w/ $229 in Rakuten points $1,000
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo IdeaCentre 730s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 24" 1080p Touchscreen AIO Desktop PC in Iron Grey for $764.99. Plus, you'll bag $229.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $264 under our Green Monday mention, $464 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Multi-Touch display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 620
- HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C, & 3-in-1 card reader
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
- Model: F0DY002AUS
Walmart · 2 days ago
HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC w/ Monitor
$370 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC with 16GB Optane bundled with the HP 24w 23.8" 1080p LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $329 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, Walmart charges $481 for the desktop alone.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- DVD writer
- VGA & HDMI connections
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 24 mins ago
Alienware Aurora 9th-Gen i7 8-Core PC w/ 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$1,900 $2,230
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $1,899.99 with free shipping. That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell G3 15 3579 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$658 w/ $131 in Rakuten points
free shipping
Today only, ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Dell G3 15 3579 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $657.90. Plus, you'll bag $131.40 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $13 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $198.) Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to get the points.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G3579-5958BLK
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro 13 5370 Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$779 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $791 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 530 w/ 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 13" 4K Touch Laptop
$1,598 w/ $559 in Rakuten points $2,079
free shipping
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $1,597.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $558.95 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use that credit, that's the best price we could find by $667. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
