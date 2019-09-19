New
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM & 128GB SSD
$498 w/$99 Rakuten Super Points $600
Assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of $212 from Dell direct and the best we've ever seen. (We saw it for $460 without the points in our July mention.) Buy Now

  • sold by Dell via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "MORZ-REQB-QHOY-8HMF" bags this price
  • You'll bag $99.40 in Rakuten points.
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Expires 9/19/2019
