Rakuten · 57 mins ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM & 128GB SSD
$460 $700
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90" knocks it to $459.99. With free shipping, that's $240 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, you'd pay $190 more buying directly from Dell.) Buy Now
  • You'll also earn $27.54 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "DELL90"
  • Expires 7/8/2019
pakonom
Sold out. This is of course if they ever had more than one or two of them to begin with.
3 min ago