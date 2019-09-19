New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM & 128GB SSD
$450 w/ $27 Rakuten Points $540
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $9 under our July mention, $117 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "DELL90D" bags this price
  • Plus, you'll bag $26.94 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "DELL90D"
  • Expires 9/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
