Dell Small Business · 19 mins ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 3.0GHz 6-Core SFF PC
$679 $1,133
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3430 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 3GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $679 with free shipping. That's $64 under our January mention, $454 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8500 3GHz Coffee Lake 6-Core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Radeon Pro WX 2100 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
