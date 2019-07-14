New
Walmart
Dell Coffee Lake i5 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$779 $1,099
free shipping

Walmart offers the 5.8-lb. Dell G5 15 5587 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Licorice Black for $779 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from five weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $50.) Buy Now

  • Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: G5587-5542BLK-PUS
