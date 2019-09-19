New
Rakuten
Dell Coffee Lake i5 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$700 $820
That's a low today by $199 and the best price we've seen. (It's a $135 under last month's mention.) Buy Now

  • sold by ANTOnline via Rakuten
  • coupon code "ANT120" bags this price
  • Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: G5587-5542BLK-PUS
  • Code "ANT120"
  • Expires 9/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
