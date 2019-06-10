New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$700
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the 5.8-lb. Dell G5 15 5587 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Beijing Red for $819.99. Coupon code "ANT120" cuts it to $699.99. With free shipping, that's $180 under our mention from last August, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find today by $99. Buy Now
  • you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB hard drive plus 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
  • USB 3.1 Type-A | Type-C & HDMI
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "ANT120"
