Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor

16GB RAM

1TB hard drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,099.99. Choose in-storeto drop the price to. That's $87 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Features include: