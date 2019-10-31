Personalize your DealNews Experience
PCLiquidations offers this new in box Dell Chromebox 3010 Video Conference Bundle for $269.99 plus around $14 for shipping. The bundle includes the Dell Chromebox 3010 w/ i7 CPU, Jabra Speak 410 Speaker, Logitech C920 USB Webcam, and Chrome Qwerty Remote Control. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,517.82. Coupon code "LCS10Off" drops it to $1,366.03. With free shipping and thanks to the gift card, that's $28 under our mention from last week, $964 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99 with free shipping. That's $469 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $905.51. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $862.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $288 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off laptops and desktops via coupon code "LAP40DESK". Plus, the same code bags free shipping on all orders. Some exclusions apply, including clearance items and 9020 models. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Skytech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 3.4GHz Desktop for $639.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention, $259 off list, and the best price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now
Brown Bear Tech via Rakuten offers the HP ProDesk 600 G4 Coffee Lake i5 3GHz 6-Core Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $649.99. Coupon code "BB90" drops that to $559.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $161, although most charge $764 or more. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 22-c1035z AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz All-in-One 21.5" 1080p Desktop PC for $449.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $427.49. With free shipping, that's $173 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $310.46 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $6 under our mention from four days ago, $180 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $336.33. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
