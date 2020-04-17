Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Dell Chromebook Haswell 11.6" Laptop
$100 $130
free shipping

That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Use coupon code "DNDELL30" to get this price.
Features
  • Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • Code "DNDELL30"
  • Expires 4/17/2020
