New
Dell Small Business · 38 mins ago
Dell Chromebook Celeron Quad 1.1GHz 12" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 8GB RAM
$429 $699
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the Dell Chromebook 5190 Intel Apollo Lake Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $429 with free shipping. That's $270 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake quad-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 32GB eMMC hard drive
  • 3-cell battery
  • Google Chrome OS
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Celeron Business 11.6 inch 12 inch Chromebooks 2-in-1 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register