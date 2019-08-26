New
Dell Small Business · 27 mins ago
Dell Chromebook 5190 Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Touch Laptop
$359 $599
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the Dell Chromebook 5190 Intel Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $359 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $53.

Features
  • Intel Core N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake quad-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 touch display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB eMMC hard drive
  • 3-cell battery
  • Google Chrome OS
