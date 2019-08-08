New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Chromebook 5190 Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM
$229 $427
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Chromebook 5190 Intel Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop for $229 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core N3450 1.1GHz Apollo Lake quad-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 4GB RAM and 32GB hard drive
  • Chrome OS
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/8/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Celeron 11.6 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register