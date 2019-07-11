New
Dell Chromebook 3400 Celeron 1.1GHz 14" Laptop
$329 $527
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Chromebook 3400 Intel Gemini Lake Celeron 1.1GHz 14" Laptop for $329 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
Buy from Dell Small Business
Details
Comments
