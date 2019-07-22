New
Dell Chromebook 3100 Celeron Dual 12" Touchscreen Laptop
$319 $513
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Chromebook 3100 Intel Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $319 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Buy Now

Features
  • functions as a laptop and a tablet
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • microSD card reader & 4 USB ports
  • Chrome OS
