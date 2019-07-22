Dell Small Business offers the Dell Chromebook 3100 Intel Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $319 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Buy Now
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- microSD card reader & 4 USB ports
- Chrome OS
Expires 7/22/2019
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $70 under our May mention, $791 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store takes 35% off any item or 45% off orders of $399 or more via coupon code "BTS2019DEAL" during its Back To School Sale. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
- The coupon won't work on clearance items.
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $599 with free shipping. That's $614 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 520 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz dual-core processor
- 14.1" 1280x800 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 160GB hard drive
- DVD player, CD burner
- Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11g wireless
- Windows 7 Pro
Amazon offers the Dell D3100 USB 3.0 4K UltraHD Triple Display Dock for $89.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today, also by $10. This video dock connects up to three displays to a laptop at once, including one Ultra HD 4K display and two full HD displays. Buy Now
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- 3.5mm audio & microphone jacks
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- Model: D3100
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $619 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention, $522 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio SmartCast 59.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $499.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $148. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- SmartCast OS with streaming apps (including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube)
- voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa devices
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V605-G3
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $60 under our April mention, $568 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home offers its Dell G3 15 3579 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $108 under last month's mention (which included $131 Rakuten points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's a low today by $175.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G3579-5958BLK
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake 9th-Gen Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $649.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
