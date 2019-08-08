New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$319 $513
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Chromebook 3100 Intel Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $319 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- microSD card reader & 4 USB ports
- Chrome OS
Details
Comments
-
Expires 8/8/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$590 w/ $35 in Rakuten points $779
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. Plus, you'll also receive $35.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $224 off list and $95 less than you'd pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 7 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook
$127 $200
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $42 today. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB eMMC storage
- 3-cell battery
- Google Chrome OS
Dell Small Business · 23 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 23 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 14" Laptop
$479 $970
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $479 with free shipping. That's $491 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366 x 768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 3 days ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$259 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $140 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA
HP · 4 hrs ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Black pictured) for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $770 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 3 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
New
Dell Small Business · 56 mins ago
Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Smart Speaker
$70 $180
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Ultimate Ears Blast Portable WiFi Bluetooth Speaker in Blue for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our March mention and is the lowest price we could find by $10. (Most stores charge $180.) Buy Now
Features
- two 1.4" active drivers, 3.2" and 1.5" passive radiators
- voice control via Amazon Alexa
- up to 12 hours of music per charge
- waterproof at 3.3 feet for 30 minutes
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
New
Dell Small Business · 56 mins ago
Dell Vostro Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop PC
$459 $713
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $459 with free shipping. That's $70 under our May mention, $468 off, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Rakuten · 20 hrs ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM & 128GB SSD
$460 $700
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90" knocks it to $459.99. With free shipping, that's $240 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, you'd pay $190 more buying directly from Dell.) Buy Now
Tips
- You'll also earn $27.54 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 21 hrs ago
Dell Hybrid Laptop Power Adapter / 12,800mAh USB-C Power Bank
$105 $150
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Hybrid Laptop Power Adapter + 12,800mAh USB Type-C Portable Battery Pack for $104.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge at least $120. Buy Now
Features
- simultaneously charge both your laptop and a USB mobile device
- detaches for use as a power bank
- compatible with various Dell Chromebook, Inspiron, Latitude, and XPS laptops; see product page for specific models
- Model: PH45W17-CA
New
Dell Small Business · 56 mins ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$669 $1,356
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $669 with free shipping. That's $70 under our May mention, $687 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register