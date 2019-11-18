Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Chromebook 3100 Celeron Dual 12" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$349 $580
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find now by $22. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • microSD card reader & 4 USB ports
  • Chrome OS
