New
Dell Small Business · 58 mins ago
Dell Chromebook 11 5190 Celeron 11.6" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$429 $699
free shipping

That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • Google Chrome OS
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Celeron 11.6 inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register