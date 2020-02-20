Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Chromebook 11 3100 Celeron 11.6" 2-in-1 Laptop
$269 $427
free shipping

That's a $40 drop in three days and a low by $96 today. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Published 1 hr ago
