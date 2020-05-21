Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Technologies · 36 mins ago
Dell Canvas 27" QHD Drawing Display
$1,399 $2,570
free shipping

It's $1,171 off list and the lowest price we could find for this drawing display. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • Click here for more details on this display.
Features
  • 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution anti-glare display
  • connects to your existing PC
  • includes pen, pen holder with replacement nibs, and ring totem
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Peripherals Dell Technologies Dell
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register