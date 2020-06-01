It's $250 under our mention from two weeks ago and $1,421 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution anti-glare display
- connects to your existing PC
- includes pen, pen holder with replacement nibs, and ring totem
It's $57 under buying it directly from Dell. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
- adjustable stand
- wall-mountable design
- Model: S3220DGF
That's $127 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB inputs
- 2 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: P2720D
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
Save at least $24. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 8 ms response time
- VGA DisplayPort
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E2720H
That's half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
- It may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- autofocus
- 360° field of view
- advanced light correction
- omni-directional microphones
Apply coupon code "27659" to save. That's $15 off and the best price we could find for this monitor designed especially with tiny desktops in mind. Buy Now at Staples
- DisplayPort
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: 10QYPAR1US
That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- The NEC NP901W 2000-Lumen model is also available for $149.99.
- These projectors are new but may ship in bulk packing. No warranty info is provided.
- They're sold by Always Deals via eBay.
- 1024x768 XGA native resolution
- 500:1 contrast ratio
- 5W mono speaker
- remote control
- Model: VT800
Apply coupon code "50CUNCE3" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hokonui via Amazon.
- 5.91-ft. USB cable
- 120° wide angle
- built-in mic
- 6-layer coated glass lens
It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
Save 45% off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p1c1107
That's $462 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104
That's the best price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL3" to get this discount. There are over 40 items to choose from starting at $319. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $324 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core 8th-Gen. i3-8100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 (up to 3.40 GHz)
- 13.4" FHD+ InfinityEdge touch display
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home
It's $418 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3471w10ph209r5
