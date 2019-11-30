Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
Dell Alienware m17 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 17" Gaming Laptop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,740 $2,380
free shipping

It's $380 off list and $60 under what Dell's Black Friday doorbuster price is showing. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "BF20" to get this price
  • It's sold by Dell via Rakuten
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 41 min ago
