Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $719 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $231. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Alienware Aurora Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.7GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,616.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $1,567.99. With free shipping, that's $147 under our mention from two days ago, $902 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,322.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,273.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $526, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 27 7777 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 1.7GHz 27" 4K Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop PC for $783.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops that to $734.99. With free shipping, that's $98 under our mention from two weeks ago, $265 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 24" Touchscreen All-in-One 2-in-1 Desktop PC for $538.99 with free shipping. That's $161 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Omen X P1000-025se Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,199.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" cuts that to $1,079.99. With free shipping, that's $1,120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy 34-b135se Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.4GHz 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop PC for $1,699.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" drops that to $1,529.99. With free shipping, that's $170 under our mention from two weeks ago, $650 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 7 3.2GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $699.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $125 today. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,567.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $1,518.99. With free shipping, that's $49 under our mention from three days ago, $736 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop in Alpine White for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago and within $9 of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for any color today by $32.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $323.39 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
