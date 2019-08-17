Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 14 5480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $699.99. Coupon code "DBLTINSP14" drops it to $399.99. With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less over a week ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo S145-15IWL 81MV Intel Pentium Gold 2.3GHz 15.6″ Laptop for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago, $209 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ANTOnline offers its Dell Inspiron 17 3000 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 17.3" 1080p Laptop for $389.99 with free shipping. That's $149 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,143.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,099.99. With free shipping, that's $200 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,077.99 after coupon. Buy Now
