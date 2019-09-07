New
Dell AMD Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming Desktop w/ 128GB SSD & 4GB GPU
$646 $999
That's $39 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $274.) Buy Now

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 1700X 3.4GHz 8-core processor
  • 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB graphics card
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i5675-A988BLU
