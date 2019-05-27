Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5575 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop in Platinum Silver for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $60.) Features include:
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit