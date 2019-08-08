New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Dell KB216 wired keyboard
  • Dell MS116 wired mouse
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/8/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register