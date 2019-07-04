New
Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Mini-Tower Desktop PC for $549 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last week, $450 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Coffee Lake i3 Quad Micro PC
$429 $713
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.1GHz Micro Desktop PC for $429 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $10 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Alienware Aurora R8 Coffee Lake 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,019 w/ $255 Rakuten points $1,330
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz 6-Core Gaming Desktop for $1,079.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $1,019. Plus, you'll bag $254.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of $566 and the best price we could find (or $316 less than what you'd pay at Dell directly). Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 2TB hard drive w/ 128GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 34" Curved AIO Desktop
$1,880 $2,180
free shipping
HP offers its HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz Hexa-Core 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop for $1,879.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700T 2.4GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 34" 3440x1440 ultrawide LED display
- 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD, & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 5 USB 3.1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 port, and HDMI input
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 2 days ago
HP Envy 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop PC w/ 16GB Optane
$650 $849
free shipping
HP offers its HP Envy 795-0030xt Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC with 16GB Intel Optane Memory in Natural Silver for $649.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $199 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- On the configuration page, scroll down and click on "16GB NVMe Intel Optane Memory for storage acceleration" to bag this upgrade for free.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 6XQ71AV_1
HP · 1 day ago
HP Omen Coffee Lake Core i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,071 $1,500
free shipping
HP offers its HP Omen 880-160se Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,099.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $400 off list and the price we could find. (Opt for additional 16GB optane memory, free of charge, when customizing to clinch an extra $49 in savings.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1,071.42. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $1,071.42. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory (add for free when customizing)
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 14" Laptop
$479 $970
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $479 with free shipping. That's $491 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366 x 768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
Dell Home · 21 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i5 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$600 $900
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899.99. Coupon code "AFFDBLTKYL152" cuts that to $599.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NNkyr5ws126sAFF
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook
$127 $200
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $42 today. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
- Google Chrome OS
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$950 $1,200
free shipping
Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $949.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention (although that was bundled with $192 in Rakuten credit) and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $382.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 22 hrs ago
Dell Military Sale
Extra 15% off
free shipping
Sign In or Register