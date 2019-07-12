New
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Small Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3470 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Small Desktop PC for $549. That's tied with last week's mention, $450 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
