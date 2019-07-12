New
Dell Small Business · 59 mins ago
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3470 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Small Desktop PC for $549. That's tied with last week's mention, $450 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Related Offers
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Dell Optiplex 7020 Desktops
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
Dell XPS Tower 9th-Gen i7 8-Core PC w/ Win 10 Pro, 6GB GPU
$1,030 $1,410
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Desktop PC for $1,029.99 with free shipping. That's $380 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Gaming Desktop
$1,127 $1,600
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop PC for $1,175.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that price to $1,126.99. With free shipping, that's $473 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel 9th-gen. Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB video card
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
New
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
Dell Refurbished Store coupon
40% to 45% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off desktop purchases of $229 or more, or 45% off laptop purchases of $329 or more, via coupon code "HOT2019DEAL". Plus, the same code bags free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals. Shop Now
Tips
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
New
Dell Home · 59 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 5680 Coffee Lake 9th-Gen i5 6-Core Gaming PC
$650 $800
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake 9th-Gen Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $649.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 15 hrs ago
Dell XPS Tower 9th-Gen i7 8-Core Desktop PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,350
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $999.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $350 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro
$329 $460
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $329 with free shipping. That's $131 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop
$299 $780
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
New
Dell Small Business · 59 mins ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake Quad 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$559 $1,027
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $57 under our mention from two weeks ago, $468 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 59 mins ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Gemini Lake Quad 14" Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro
$280 $380
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Series 3480 Intel Pentium Gemini Lake 1.1GHz 14" Laptop for $279.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw this PC with Windows 10 Home for $230 earlier today; this version has Windows 10 Pro.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 18 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $670
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 4.3-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5584 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last week, $170 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell Inspiron Kaby Lake i3 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$300 $390
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$569 $1,141
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.4-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $569 with free shipping. That's $572 off and the lowest price we've seen for a Dell Vostro laptop with these specs. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack
$94 $129
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack for $94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 15" quilted laptop sleeve
- internal organization
- luggage pass through
