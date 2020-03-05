Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 18 mins ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $927
free shipping

That's $398 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
