Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 41 mins ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$499 $928
free shipping

That's $429 off and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
  • Model: smv3470w10ps209r5
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register