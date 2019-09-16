New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$549 $999
free shipping

It's $450 off list and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Buy from Dell Small Business
